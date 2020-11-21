 
 
My bathroom, and I, are gutted

Columns

One day it’s sand and cement, the next two days nothing happens while we all stare at grey walls drying.

Carine Hartman
21 Nov 2020
05:20:26 AM
Bathroom being renovated. Picture: iStock

That leaking pipe that has tripped our power for the last six years is the next to go after my medical aid, I decide. I haven’t used the plugs in my lounge since the day we moved in and I have had it with tripping over extension cords running from the entrance hall just so we can binge on TV. So Popeye doesn’t get the job: I call my real Plumber’s Crack for a quote – and decide that if I have to fork out R3 000 for new pipes in the guest toilet I may as well go big....

