Don’t attack journalists, lest their message gets ruined

Columns 3 hours ago

No journalist would travel three hours and expend all that effort to suck a story out of their thumb. That’s not how it works. We can only report on what people do.

Marizka Coetzer
20 Nov 2020
05:10:53 AM
Farmers are pictured outside Senekal Magistrate's Court on the 6th of October 2020. The support was in retaliation of the murder of 22-year-old Brendin Horner. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Don’t shoot the messenger. I repeat, don’t shoot the messenger – or break her phone. Or else you might miss the point of the whole story. It has been nearly a month and a half since I parted with my phone in an intense and surreal moment during a protest at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court in October following the murder of farmer Brendin Horner. The Senekal saga was a spur of the moment thing and you were either there, or saw it on social media and in the news. I don’t think anyone planned that day, it just happened. When...

