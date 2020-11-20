 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SOEs must go – like my beard

Columns 5 hours ago

The SABC, Eskom, Transnet, the old SAA (and, I have an unpleasant hunch, the new SAA, too) have all become bottomless pits into which billions of taxpayer rands disappear annually.

Dirk Lotriet
20 Nov 2020
05:05:53 AM
PREMIUM!
SOEs must go – like my beard

The DA is vehement in opposing commercial bank loans to SAA. Picture: Neil McCartney

“You need a haircut,” the lovely Snapdragon told me on Wednesday. “Long hair makes you look old.” “But he must leave his grey beard,” said the four-year-old Egg. “Does it make me look handsome?” I asked, touched by my youngest’s obvious pride in her father’s manly appearance. “No,” she replied. “You’re still butt-ugly, but it makes you look like Santa and I love Santa.” So, yesterday morning I took my dented ego and drove to my Algerian barber. As always, he was positive and chatty. “In 1997, when I came here, I could hardly speak English. I bought The Citizen...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma runs to JSC after Zondo recusal rejection

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases

Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle

Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.