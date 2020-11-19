 
 
The ANC still has magnetic allure despite looting

Columns

Corruption or no corruption, service delivery or no service delivery, voters still have confidence in the ANC.

Eric Naki
19 Nov 2020
06:42:22 AM


ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in the dock during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Conrad Bornman

When a secretary-general of the governing party is charged with corruption and the former president of the same party has been in and out of courts for many years over allegations of corruption, then one has a valid reason to lose hope in the government. Worse still, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma are not the only ones and will not be the last. One can count on all fingers and all toes in the old fashioned way if you want to get exactly how many senior leaders of the governing ANC had been involved in various...

