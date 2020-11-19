The ANC still has magnetic allure despite looting

PREMIUM!
The ANC still has magnetic allure despite lootingColumns 1 hour ago
Corruption or no corruption, service delivery or no service delivery, voters still have confidence in the ANC.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases
Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle
Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments
Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops
State Capture Of course we’re friends, Zondo, Zuma insists