 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The Bushiris know SA’s price is ‘cool drink’

Columns 3 hours ago

When will we reflect on not just politicians, but also the ordinary people who for a ‘cool drink’ can adjust their integrity?

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
19 Nov 2020
05:20:53 AM
PREMIUM!
The Bushiris know SA’s price is ‘cool drink’

Prophet Bushiri and his wife Mary. File photo.

We cannot converse with ourselves as a nation or joke about the Bushiri saga without asking ourselves some pertinent questions. We may throw some shade here and there about the naivety of his congregation and those who continued to believe in his innocence while he was mired in mountains of allegations through the years: accusations of money laundering, dubious behaviour for a man and woman of the cross, sexual misconduct… the list is endless. But what do we say to the justice system that let him continue for so many years? So, a man and a woman (because I was...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases

Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle

Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops

State Capture Of course we’re friends, Zondo, Zuma insists


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.