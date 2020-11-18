 
 
Covid-19: Turning friends into strangers

Columns 21 hours ago

In the long run, we are going to realise that this is more than just a virus. It has come to steal, kill and destroy.

Kabelo Chabalala
18 Nov 2020
11:23:17 AM
Picture for illustration: iStock

The void left by a routine that was disrupted for over seven months can have severe consequences. The absence of the non-virtual sessions with the boys I mentor at the Young Men Movement (YMM) has turned the boys I have known so well into complete strangers. Throughout the lockdown, I have been excited about the personal progress and growth I have been enjoying. However, this past Saturday delivered the most upsetting side about the new normal we have been living under. After the exchange of pleasantries, the loud laughs, elbow greetings and the longing to hug someone and having to...

