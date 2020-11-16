Trials of leaving for Europe

Just as international travellers are being welcomed back into South Africa – all eight of them, because I doubt they’ll be arriving in their droves – I’m leaving again, or that’s the plan. Nonetheless, thank you very much, Cyril, and I’m sure the Tourist Board is happy, but there’s a problem: unless visitors plan on staying indefinitely, how will they handle going home? Take me as an example: gotta go back to Ireland, yes, but also gotta get me a plague bell; gotta ring it for the next fortnight if anyone looks likely to come within two metres of me;...

