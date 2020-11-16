 
 
Trials of leaving for Europe

Nonetheless, thank you very much, Cyril, and I'm sure the Tourist Board is happy, but there's a problem: unless visitors plan on staying indefinitely, how will they handle going home?

Jennie Ridyard
16 Nov 2020
04:50:07 AM
Picture for illustration purposes. Some seabirds fly over while people enjoy the Labor Day at the beach in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 07 September 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Just as international travellers are being welcomed back into South Africa – all eight of them, because I doubt they’ll be arriving in their droves – I’m leaving again, or that’s the plan. Nonetheless, thank you very much, Cyril, and I’m sure the Tourist Board is happy, but there’s a problem: unless visitors plan on staying indefinitely, how will they handle going home? Take me as an example: gotta go back to Ireland, yes, but also gotta get me a plague bell; gotta ring it for the next fortnight if anyone looks likely to come within two metres of me;...

