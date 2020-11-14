 
 
Stubbornness will save SA

Columns

Such abominably medieval corporate behaviour makes entirely understandable those calls for radical economic transformation … except that Assmang is already radical economic transformation.

William Saunderson-Meyer
14 Nov 2020
05:00:21 AM
Image: iStock

It’s not mineral wealth that will be South Africa’s salvation. It’s bloody-mindedness. But the refusal to back off sometimes can come at high personal cost. A Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment handed down this week gives a glimpse of the repercussions that can result from taking on a greedy, arrogant and cruel corporation. The SCA ruled that KwaZulu-Natal psychologist Linda Holden can sue mining giant Assmang over a “malicious” complaint to the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA). The ruling is not the end of the matter. It’s just another way station in a 12-year war of attrition. It’s...

