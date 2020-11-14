This tooth fairy is a rip-off

Medical aids can be the tooth fairy if you need them, but I tend to agree with the outgoing president of the SA Medical Council: they need be go like a bad, bad tooth. They are, simply put, a rip-off. You need a tooth pulled? No problem; theatre it is and R10,000 later you are covered. An implant can cost R20,000, a plate about R6,000 – and God forbid you need an orthodontist… Yes, you’re covered and may have to pay a small excess, but you, and thousands of others, ultimately pay in increased premiums. And that’s the root of...

So I did it, à la Frank Sinatra-style, my way: when a child’s funny front enamel had to go to make space for others, I shopped around. I didn’t go the state way. I was willing to pay, just not medical aid rates. And I realised I could bargain, because even doctors have it tough nowadays.

A dentist, dental surgeon, anaesthetist and all the X-rays cost me… a mere R850 for a damn fine job. She had minimal swelling, no pain and a stiff course of antibiotics thrown in (Okay, that cost me an additional R59, but who’s counting?) And I could even swipe my card; no cash under the counter to fool the taxman.

Admittedly, I had to drive to Benoni (where did you have your first Campari?) for the surgeon, but I did so without any ego.

“We are all battling,” my little dentist tells me over her orange chair while probing Daughter’s mouth. “And, please believe me, we are not underquoting for our services just because of Covid. You are paying a fair price.”

Our next step is a perfect plate made by a reputable dental lab with a starting price of R750. And before you tell me a heart attack or cancer treatment are no bargaining tools, let me tell you about Son’s popped-out shoulder that was sorted out beautifully in an operation at a state hospital for … R79.

So my question, like that of Dr Kgosi Letlape, is: who’s taking whom for a ride? It’s not about the poor. It’s about affordable healthcare – for all. Swallow the bitter pill and admit medical aids inflate your care 1 000% of what it’s worth.

I’m with you, Dr Letlape: #MedicalAidsMustFall. It’s the only way to stop another fat cat industry.

