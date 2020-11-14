 
 
This tooth fairy is a rip-off

Columns 7 hours ago

I’m with you, Dr Letlape: #MedicalAidsMustFall. It’s the only way to stop another fat cat industry. 

Carine Hartman
14 Nov 2020
05:01:04 AM
Photo for illustration AFP/File/SEBASTIEN BOZON

Medical aids can be the tooth fairy if you need them, but I tend to agree with the outgoing president of the SA Medical Council: they need be go like a bad, bad tooth. They are, simply put, a rip-off. You need a tooth pulled? No problem; theatre it is and R10,000 later you are covered. An implant can cost R20,000, a plate about R6,000 – and God forbid you need an orthodontist… Yes, you’re covered and may have to pay a small excess, but you, and thousands of others, ultimately pay in increased premiums. And that’s the root of...

