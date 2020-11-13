 
 
Scandalmongers suck it up

Columns 3 hours ago

Some people would sooner believe in the unproven occult than they would in the proven criminal activity that the rich sometimes participate in.

Kaunda Selisho
13 Nov 2020
04:58:54 AM
Scandalmongers suck it up

Author Jackie Phamotse. Picture: Instagram

As a people, South Africans are so hungry for a scandal that they will suspend all sense of reality in order to grasp at salacious straws that explain the lives of the rich and obscenely wealthy through the lenses of witchcraft and religious cults. This past week, the topic spread like wildfire after author and self-proclaimed activist Jackie Phamotse turned over a new leaf as a commentator on issues of a spiritual nature. In keeping with her field of interest – the underbelly of the world of transactional sex – Phamotse touched on the topic of cults and the practice...





