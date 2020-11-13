Going bananas over pizza

PREMIUM!
Going bananas over pizzaColumns 3 hours ago
I live in a divided world – and I blame pineapple on pizza. The polarising debate about pineapple on pizza is decades old, but now it has entered my home.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 EU sees vaccinations within months as cases top 1m in Italy
Business Insight Misdiagnosing the cause of the country’s economic woes
World Biden presses ahead with transition, names chief of staff
Covid-19 Ramaphosa: State of disaster extended, alcohol sales back to normal
South Africa We wanted ‘a Republican’ to win, says AfriForum