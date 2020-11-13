 
 
Going bananas over pizza

Columns 3 hours ago

I live in a divided world – and I blame pineapple on pizza. The polarising debate about pineapple on pizza is decades old, but now it has entered my home.

Dirk Lotriet
13 Nov 2020
05:01:06 AM
Pineapple-topped pizza. Gallo images

My teenage stepson will eat anything that doesn’t move. And if it moves, he will kick it until it doesn’t move and then eat it. But, as many teenagers influenced by YouTube, he draws the line at so-called Hawaiian pizza. “Why do you despise pineapple pizza?” I asked him this week. “It’s gross,” he said. “Fruit doesn’t belong on pizza.” “Ah,” I replied. “But I’ve seen you eat pizza with tomato. Tomatoes are fruit.” “But pineapple is not Italian fruit,” he answered. “Pizza should only have Italian ingredients.” “Tomatoes are South American,” I reminded him. “Not Italian. Like many of...

