Full-facial nudity: the terror of the forgotten mask

Columns 3 hours ago

Today, to be South African is to have a mask on. We feel offended by naked faces.

Hagen Engler
12 Nov 2020
05:00:44 PM
A woman selling clothes along a busy street in Olievenhoutbosch can be seen wearing a mask to prevent contracting Covid-19, 21 August 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Remember distant prehistory, before masks became part of our everyday attire? Around April, it was, when we were being told to be responsible about Covid-19, but nobody quite knew what that meant yet. There was talk about masks, but the shops weren’t stocking them yet, and this was way before the days when you could pick one up at every second traffic robot. Then the mask eased its way into our popular consciousness. At first, we felt awkward. The mask felt like a barrier, interrupting our engagement with other people. It muffled our voices. How would we communicate? How would...

