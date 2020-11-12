 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Stop the African implosion

Columns 7 hours ago

Freeing the continent of wars, civil conflicts, humanitarian crises, human rights violations, gender-based violence and genocide within seven years was what African leaders committed to at the AU summit seven years ago.

Brian Sokutu
12 Nov 2020
04:59:48 AM
PREMIUM!
Stop the African implosion

A mound of ashes is seen in the recently attacked village of Aldeia da Paz outside Macomia, Mozambique, on August 24, 2019. AFP/File/MARCO LONGARI

From the northern to the southern part of the continent, a conflict-free Africa remains a dream. According to Oslo-based conflict researcher and political risk consultant Julian Karssen, lack of political will and nonadherence by African Union (AU) member states to the Africa Agenda 2063 continues to become an impediment in achieving peace, security and sustainable development in Africa. Silencing the Guns in Africa by the Year 2020 – a key pillar of the AU Africa agenda 2063 – is gathering dust. If the latest attacks in neighbouring Mozambique, where Islamic State-linked insurgents have brutally unleashed a reign of terror –...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Misdiagnosing the cause of the country’s economic woes

World Biden presses ahead with transition, names chief of staff

Covid-19 Ramaphosa: State of disaster extended, alcohol sales back to normal

South Africa We wanted ‘a Republican’ to win, says AfriForum

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.