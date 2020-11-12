 
 
Women fly – just look at Kamala

A glass ceiling has been shattered, impossible to reverse. Even African men – black and white – celebrated her success.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
12 Nov 2020
05:00:31 AM
With Joe Biden leading in polls, his choice of the more centre-ground Kamala Harris as his running mate was met with relief on markets. AFP/Olivier DOULIERY

Women can truly fly, as Kamala Harris proved when she became not only the first woman, but the first woman of colour to be appointed vice-president of the United States. She has proven that women are now, more than ever, impossible to ignore. How can we not celebrate when the “Female Eagle” has landed? Women worldwide applaud Harris because this is a win for a collective. A glass ceiling has been shattered, impossible to reverse. Even African men – black and white – celebrated her success. But this I found odd… Odd, because the African woman fails to garner support...

