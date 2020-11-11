 
 
Joe will have to be bidin’ time

Columns

If the allegations are made in court documents, and courts decide to hear these matters, it will be for the courts to rule on their veracity.

Martin Williams
11 Nov 2020
04:58:22 AM
Joe will have to be bidin’ time

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden makes a zero with his hand as he delivers remarks at an aluminum manufacturing facility in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, on September 21, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

Outcomes of US presidential elections are not decided by media, or celebrations or foreign leaders’ acclamations. Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden will most likely be the official winner. But the process has some way to go before the 20 January inauguration. At the time of writing, President Donald Trump’s team is still filing lawsuits alleging voter fraud and other irregularities. Vote counting continues. It is possible that a final decision will depend on the politically skewed US Supreme Court, where conservative, Republican-leaning judges outnumber liberals six to three. The president is not elected directly but by an electoral college, where...

