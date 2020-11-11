Time to call in real Raptors

It’s the association with their animal namesake that’s subconsciously behind it all. The animal hawks’ diet includes a variety of smaller animals, including lizards, fish, mice, rabbits, birds and any other type of small game found on the ground. And our human Hawks are no different. They’re quite content rounding up smaller and, often inconsequential, criminals. They find the bigger species with cannibalistic tendencies unappetising and, as a result, allow them to freely feed. It is now clear why the chief of cannibals, Jacob Zuma, is still free to pull the wool over the judiciary’s eyes. The same can be...

It’s the association with their animal namesake that’s subconsciously behind it all. The animal hawks’ diet includes a variety of smaller animals, including lizards, fish, mice, rabbits, birds and any other type of small game found on the ground. And our human Hawks are no different.

They’re quite content rounding up smaller and, often inconsequential, criminals. They find the bigger species with cannibalistic tendencies unappetising and, as a result, allow them to freely feed. It is now clear why the chief of cannibals, Jacob Zuma, is still free to pull the wool over the judiciary’s eyes.

The same can be said of his cronies. And this despite the overwhelming evidence heaping up at the Zondo commission. Not forgetting the findings of the former public protector yonks ago. And Jacques Pauw’s revealing book. And what investigative newspaper journalists have unearthed throughout the Zuma era.

What more is needed? In fairness to the poor Hawks, the present National Prosecuting Authority and public protector haven’t exactly been assisting them with evidentiary documents. And so the narrative continues. How pathetic to witness the latest antics of the alleged thieves appearing before Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo.

Like Dudu Myeni, evading most of the questions based on documented proof that she and her buddies are allegedly implicated in millions in cash received from Bosasa.

It’s obvious she’s protecting her own hide and that of the bigger political fish who are sitting pretty, without thought for the poor, who would have benefitted from the stolen booty.

The question constantly being asked is when are these people going to be grabbed? Not until March next year when the judge makes his recommendations? By then, the culprits would have spent even more of their ill-gotten gains or invested them offshore with the help of the Gupta brothers, who are in bed with the Arabs.

Instead of Hawks, let’s have Raptors with long claws. Like eagles. They simply grab their prey from the air with no questions asked.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.