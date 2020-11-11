 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Time to call in real Raptors

Columns 3 hours ago

I inadvertently caught on why it’s taking an age for the Hawks to get around to arresting top politicians guilty of corruption.

Cliff Buchler
11 Nov 2020
05:05:38 AM
PREMIUM!
Time to call in real Raptors

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni. Picture: Neil McCartney

It’s the association with their animal namesake that’s subconsciously behind it all. The animal hawks’ diet includes a variety of smaller animals, including lizards, fish, mice, rabbits, birds and any other type of small game found on the ground. And our human Hawks are no different. They’re quite content rounding up smaller and, often inconsequential, criminals. They find the bigger species with cannibalistic tendencies unappetising and, as a result, allow them to freely feed. It is now clear why the chief of cannibals, Jacob Zuma, is still free to pull the wool over the judiciary’s eyes. The same can be...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule

Covid-19 Global optimism as ‘breakthrough’ in vaccine promises return to normality

World Analysis: Why ‘loser’ can’t Trump accept his defeat?

Crime Cash-in-transit heists a seasonal occurrence – security expert

Government Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns amid lottery scandal


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.