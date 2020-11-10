 
 
Brackenfell: maybe it’s time to legislate exactly what racism is

It might be time to create a definitive legal definition of what racism really is, so that some can stop hiding behind loopholes, while others can stop using it as a political tool.

Richard Chemaly
10 Nov 2020
Picture: Twitter/ @Nash_cold

Racism has become too easy, and too difficult, and too broad. It’s too easy to call somebody a racist and too easy to debunk an accusation. It’s all because we don’t really care to have a proper, useful definition of the thing so maybe it’s time. The scenario plays out over and over again and it’s getting predictable and tiring. Somebody shouts racism, political parties joust to see who can be the first to grandstand, a person of the allegedly marginalised class stands up to the alleged oppressor, gets called a tropical fruit, a fight ensues, the fight dies down...

