A tragedy of ‘wasted years’

Columns 7 hours ago

The tragedy of it all is that these enforcers are talented and educated people who now have to play dumb at the commission to try and save their skins.

Sydney Majoko
10 Nov 2020
04:59:00 AM
Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni. Picture: Gallo Images

“Chair, if I had a choice I would wake up the next day being a Mrs White or Mrs Smit or Mrs Van der Merwe because that name would give me credibility in my own country.” Former SA Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni is not the first person to try and avoid being accountable for her role in state capture by invoking her blackness. It is the chosen defence of many. What the architects of that mode of defence fail to appreciate is that the state money that Myeni and others are alleged to have siphoned off for personal...

