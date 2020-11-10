 
 
How to fix broken schools

Columns

It is the duty of all South Africans to ensure that we provide sustainable, workable and innovative solutions to the challenges in the education sector.

Themba Mola
10 Nov 2020
05:02:46 AM
Image: iStock.

In February, just before lockdown, Amnesty International, the global human rights watchdog, released a report titled Broken and Unequal: The State of Education in South Africa. In it, Amnesty International found that the “South African education system, characterised by crumbling infrastructure, overcrowded classrooms and relatively poor educational outcomes, is perpetuating inequality and as a result, failing too many of its children, with the poor hardest-hit”. It called on “government to urgently address a number of endemic failings in the system to guarantee the right to a decent education for every child in South Africa. The report particularly highlights poor infrastructure...

