 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Dear SA writers, write more fiction and shy away from ‘current affairs’ titles

Columns 3 hours ago

Today, when you walk into a book store and head straight to the African writers section, you are overwhelmed by Bosasa, State Capture, Ramaphosa, The Guptas and so on.

Kabelo Chabalala
11 Nov 2020
05:30:28 AM
PREMIUM!
Dear SA writers, write more fiction and shy away from ‘current affairs’ titles

Picture: iStock

When the phrase “African writers” is mentioned, I immediately think of my favourite writers. The likes of, Tsitsi Dangarembga, Ben Okri, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, NoViolet Bulawayo and Chinua Achebe. My bias is always towards Zimbabwean and Nigerian writers. Over the years, their work has transcended their places of birth and has even become part of the literature curriculum in academia globally. Of course, they are not the only ones. Bessie Head’s work has garnered global recognition. You mention the books, Maru or A Question of Power, and people already know who you are talking about. In my life as a...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule

Covid-19 Global optimism as ‘breakthrough’ in vaccine promises return to normality

World Analysis: Why ‘loser’ can’t Trump accept his defeat?

Crime Cash-in-transit heists a seasonal occurrence – security expert

Government Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns amid lottery scandal


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.