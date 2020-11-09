 
 
A seriously Sleazy business

He outlined the purpose – being to interview selected short-listed candidates for the board of the replacement for SAA.

Brendan Seery
09 Nov 2020
04:35:33 AM
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni during a press briefing at the Department of International Affairs, 16 March 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Minutes of interviews for candidates for board members of new airline, Sleazy Jet. Date: 7 November, 2020 Present: Minister of Public Enterprises; Minister of Finance. The minister of Public Enterprises (MPE) opened the meeting. He outlined the purpose – being to interview selected short-listed candidates for the board of the replacement for SAA. Minister of Finance (MF) interjected, querying why he was called a MF. Then he noted there were no Lucky Star pilchards being served along with the Blue Label refreshments. MF noted that this behaviour must be corrected, or else South Africa will become a laughing stock among...

