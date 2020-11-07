 
 
Lessons from US election

Columns

This election has given a renewed glimpse of one of the most critical factors to the health of a democracy – citizen participation.

William Saunderson-Meyer
07 Nov 2020
04:59:30 AM
This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and US President Donald Trump speaking during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on 29 September 2020. Picture: by Jim Watson and Saul Loeb/AFP

It appears that Joe Biden will, by the slimmest of margins, be the 46th president of the United States of America. To be accurate, he will be history’s book entry as such. In the light of Biden’s waning cognitive faculties, the exercise of executive power will likely increasingly be that of vice-president Kamala Harris. But Biden’s victory, if it survives Trump’s predictable resort to the courts, reveals a reality very different from the Democratic Party-led media narrative before the election. It turns out that Trump’s 2016 victory was not the momentary aberration of a nation that would recover with nothing...

