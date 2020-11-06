 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

A tale of SAA’s destruction

Columns 3 hours ago

The country would be well advised to meditate over the lessons that emerge from the commission now and into the future.

Mukoni Ratshitanga
06 Nov 2020
04:50:09 AM
PREMIUM!
A tale of SAA’s destruction

Yakhe Kwinana - Image: Twitter / @inanda884fm

It was a dramatic week at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. In the witness stand were Dudu Myeni and Yakhe Kwinana – both former chairs of the boards of South African Airways (SAA) and SAA Technical respectively. Their testimonies provoked laugher if for no other reason than to avoid tears. And so it was that on Tuesday, commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr nearly chocked with laughter at Kwinana’s fanciful reply to the latter’s question. Notably, their laughter followed Monday’s sharp rebuke to Kwinana by Zondo over her claim that she thought...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

Crime Wheelchair-bound man arrested for house robbery

State Capture Myeni reveals Mr X’s identity, says he is a ‘family member’

local soccer Opinion: Meek Kaizer Chiefs badly need to find some punch

World Biden takes big stride to winning presidency, Trump claims fraud


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.