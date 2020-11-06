A tale of SAA’s destruction

PREMIUM!
A tale of SAA’s destructionColumns 3 hours ago
The country would be well advised to meditate over the lessons that emerge from the commission now and into the future.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency
Crime Wheelchair-bound man arrested for house robbery
State Capture Myeni reveals Mr X’s identity, says he is a ‘family member’
local soccer Opinion: Meek Kaizer Chiefs badly need to find some punch
World Biden takes big stride to winning presidency, Trump claims fraud