We’re supposed to get on with our lives now that the Americans have voted for their next president. But I’m afraid the soapie will continue. President Donald Trump has already indicated that he wants to take the result to the US Supreme Court – shortly after declaring victory. For the life of me, I can’t understand why you would want to challenge your own success in court, but that kind of weirdness is just another day in the White House for the Potus. Of course, the Democrats won’t hesitate to use the US legal system as an election tool, either....

“I think Biden is losing,” the lovely Snapdragon, who is a keen political observer, messaged me on Wednesday morning.

That evening she changed her mind: “I think Trump is losing.”

“Nope,” I said. “The only real loser is America.”

“Why are we following this nonsense?” she asked. “It’s like a pile-up on the highway. You can’t help to look.”

She’s right. This spectacle has little value to us.

A Biden victory will probably lead to a stronger rand. But neither Biden nor Trump will force the credit rating agencies to upgrade us.

We still won’t be able to depend on Eskom for a reliable electricity supply. The “new” SAA will probably still be a bottomless

pit and government will merrily continue to milk us dry.

We’ll still be a shockingly unequal society. Farmers will still be killed and the police won’t suddenly develop a desire to end the bloodshed. Or any other crime.

Unemployment will remain out of control, public healthcare will still be inefficient, our education system will remain a joke.

And you still won’t see corrupt politicians in orange overalls.

I would be happy to follow the American example and embrace presidential elections. If I could only think of two candidates who are suited to lead SA.

There’s Thuli. And… No, that’s it.

The problem with politics is that the participants are usually politicians. And I trust the average mamba more than I trust a

politician.

The past four years have shown Americans that it’s a terrible idea to let the clowns run the circus.

It’s time for us to take a long, hard look and ask ourselves if we aren’t doing the same thing.

