SA heading straight for a brick wall, foot flat on the accelerator

PREMIUM!
SA heading straight for a brick wall, foot flat on the acceleratorColumns 19 hours ago
South Africa is barrelling headlong towards a debt crisis: a situation where government will be unable to repay its debt as a result of having spent more money than it collected through tax revenue over a period of several years.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Motoring News Which is quicker: Powered-up Toyota Hilux or Ford Thunder? The results are in
World Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency
Covid-19 ‘SA can’t afford another lockdown, economy needs to recover,’ says Winde
Personal Finance Beware of SARS payment emails
Crime Wheelchair-bound man arrested for house robbery