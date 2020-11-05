 
 
Example of true democracy

Columns

Voter activism plays a crucial role in the US electoral process. People base their balloting on issues rather than political party loyalty, as is the case in South Africa.

Eric Naki
05 Nov 2020
05:01:45 AM
Example of true democracy

A woman poses for a photo during an election night watch party organized by a group called "Villagers for Trump" in The Villages, Florida, on November 3, 2020. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP)

To an uninformed South African who is used to 50 political parties contesting a general election, the US two-party system may not be the kind of democracy they would like. Yet it is hailed as the most advanced in the world and America the freest country. There, voter activism rather than party activism is key because no party membership exists. The president is not elected by the people and does not have to be liked by the voters because the popular vote has very little bearing on the outcome. One US political scientist said “those votes can be thrown away”....

