The best can fix Jozi and SA

Columns 3 hours ago

To fix Johannesburg and heal South Africa will require many qualities. No simple, quick fixes. But competence is non-negotiable.

Martin Williams
04 Nov 2020
04:59:10 AM
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

Oscar Wilde said the truth is rarely pure and never simple. But that does not apply if you’re a South African political commentator to whom everything is clear cut. No matter what happens, these folk repeat an unthinking mantra. Despite evidence to the contrary, they say the DA is white. No significant political party in this country is as diverse as the DA. Those who cited racism in their publicised departures – Mmusi Maimane, Herman Mashaba and John Moodey – each did so to evade censure. They used racism as a smokescreen to cover their tracks. An internal review last...

