 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SA needs a united front

Columns 3 hours ago

Our beautiful country is saddled with a useless and criminal government.

Cliff Buchler
04 Nov 2020
05:03:58 AM
PREMIUM!
SA needs a united front

ANC banner. Picture: Twitter

How else to describe it? Corruption runs so deep in the ANC it will take another generation for the real perpetrators to be held accountable. That’s if the next generation’s eyes are opened by then. I fear it would need drastic measures to unseat the wayward party; as well as political will and gumption from the opposition at large. How about this for a plan? First off, create a working committee made up of all opposition leaders in the nine provinces. Even if it causes bloodletting, it’s vital they sacrifice the parties for a single one. Going it alone or...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Alleged paedophile who fled UK has been hiding in SA for 20 years

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,241 new cases bring SA’s total to 728, 836, with 19, 539 deaths

Personal Finance Medical schemes: can’t live with them, can’t live without them

General Outa flooded with complaints from motorists over licence renewals

State Capture Ex-SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana denies R100m bribe claim


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.