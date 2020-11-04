SA needs a united front

How else to describe it? Corruption runs so deep in the ANC it will take another generation for the real perpetrators to be held accountable. That’s if the next generation’s eyes are opened by then. I fear it would need drastic measures to unseat the wayward party; as well as political will and gumption from the opposition at large. How about this for a plan? First off, create a working committee made up of all opposition leaders in the nine provinces. Even if it causes bloodletting, it’s vital they sacrifice the parties for a single one. Going it alone or...

