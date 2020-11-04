 
 
The pain of lockdown travel

Between the Antichrist of the avian world and the old curmudgeon explaining, in great and ponderous detail, the themes and subplots of King Lear, I fear for my mental health. 

Ben Trovato
04 Nov 2020
05:00:58 AM
“The summer sun is once again warming our skin. Rather than defeating the heat with an air conditioner, simply dress for the weather to keep cool whenever possible,” read the tweet, accompanied by a photo of a hot woman in a flimsy top. “Keep cool and dress for the weather,” she says knowingly. Many of us struggle with this kind of thing. I often find myself out in the summer sun wearing a polar fleece beanie, thermal underwear and fur-lined jacket, wondering if there’s not something I could be doing different to feel less hot. Thank heavens there are companies...

