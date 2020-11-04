How long will it take for the DA to be a party for black people? Probably never

PREMIUM!
How long will it take for the DA to be a party for black people? Probably neverColumns 3 hours ago
A party that disregards credible, powerful and inspiring black women like Mbali Ntuli has no space in our politics.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts Alleged paedophile who fled UK has been hiding in SA for 20 years
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,241 new cases bring SA’s total to 728, 836, with 19, 539 deaths
Personal Finance Medical schemes: can’t live with them, can’t live without them
General Outa flooded with complaints from motorists over licence renewals
State Capture Ex-SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana denies R100m bribe claim