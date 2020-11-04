 
 
How long will it take for the DA to be a party for black people? Probably never

A party that disregards credible, powerful and inspiring black women like Mbali Ntuli has no space in our politics.

Kabelo Chabalala
04 Nov 2020
04:45:40 AM
Newly elected DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo

Could I Vote DA? asks Eusebius McKaiser’s book title in his 2014 offering. It further has a tag line: “A voter’s dilemma.” The question becomes an easier one to answer after this weekend’s DA federal congress elected a white male its party leader. Six years ago a young black person like me might have considered voting for the DA in the local and national elections. In fact, when I cast my first local election vote in Ward 31, Dr JS Moroka municipality in Mpumalanga over a decade ago, I voted for the DA locally. But there’s no longer a space...

