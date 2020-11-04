 
 
Pay your TV licence? It’s the right thing to do? Is it?

People aren’t exactly ecstatic about the idea of paying the SABC to watch streaming services, nor should they be.

Richard Anthony Chemaly
04 Nov 2020
06:00:59 AM
Remember this SABC test pattern? Back in the day when your choice was take it or leave it.

Remember those “it’s the right thing to do” ads compelling you to pay your TV licence? I always found them hilarious because it was tantamount to the SABC begging people to pay a fee it struggles to enforce. Granted, back then, the SABC still curated content I was excited about. Sure, today they probably still do curate content many people like, but significantly less. At R265 a year (or R28 a month including a “small premium for the convenience”), SABC TV licences remain the cheapest content cost compared to streaming services and premium broadcasters. Yet, South Africans have gotten used...

