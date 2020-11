Yes, that time, when we wake up one morning to find that November has yet again managed to sneak up on us, kicking October to the curb and laying out the purple Jacaranda carpet for December to make its annual appearance. Of course, with it now being November already, most of us are only now realising that Christmas is literally just around the corner. Christmas, that wonderful time of the year when we go on holiday, spending lazy days on a beach or perhaps a game reserve, overindulging in the most delicious food and drinks. But if Christmas is just...

Of course, with it now being November already, most of us are only now realising that Christmas is literally just around the corner. Christmas, that wonderful time of the year when we go on holiday, spending lazy days on a beach or perhaps a game reserve, overindulging in the most delicious food and drinks.

But if Christmas is just around the corner, it also means that we are quickly running out of time to get our annual list of demands off to the bearded, onesie-wearing old man in the melting North Pole. I have been a newspaperman all my life. That means that deadlines are my thing.

In the world of media, the most important line is a deadline. Miss it, and you will probably end up, well, dead. This past year I have not only been an exceptionally good boy, I have also made all my deadlines – most importantly, getting my annual letter to Santa off on time.

My letter to Santa was usually one of those that got lost in the mail, but this year, I made a plan. Not only did I mail it off in time, in true SA style I ensured it would be delivered by palming off a few notes of the monetary variety when I entrusted the Post Office with my envelope. My only request this year, was for a proper vacation.

Lo and behold, my letter was not only delivered, but I have also received a response – and as usual, Santa outdid himself. He sent me a family tour voucher. This coming holiday, we will be treated to a three-week tour of the West Rand, visiting family.

We will be spending quality time with our children, our loved ones, those who make our life worth living – all for less than the toll-fees to Durban. Thanks Santa, for reminding me what Christmas should be about.

