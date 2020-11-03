 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Pause the parade – SA criminal justice system can still fail Senzo Meyiwa

Columns 7 hours ago

While the whole country can breathe a sigh of relief that Senzo’s alleged murderers are finally in court, there are more than enough reasons to be pessimistic about the final outcome of the case.

Sydney Majoko
03 Nov 2020
05:00:09 AM
PREMIUM!
Pause the parade – SA criminal justice system can still fail Senzo Meyiwa

The late Senzo Meyiwa in action. Picture: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Last week, the country was hooked on the unfolding details of the murdered Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa. The investigation, which had gone cold for close to six years, looks set to reach some sort of finality in the near future following the court appearance of five alleged hitmen who are accused of being part of the murder plot. While the police work that resulted in the court appearance of the five is truly admirable, it is worth noting that the case has gone through the hands of several police ministers and investigation teams, and had been...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Kelly Khumalo does not know any of the suspects, says her lawyer

Personal Finance Holiday plans: what if you book and have to self-isolate or quarantine?

Motoring News Petrol price relief ahead of holidays

Environment Everybody generates wastes. How hazardous is yours?  

Business News Municipalities still owe Eskom R31.5bn as debt grows


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.