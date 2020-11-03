Pause the parade – SA criminal justice system can still fail Senzo Meyiwa

PREMIUM!
Pause the parade – SA criminal justice system can still fail Senzo MeyiwaColumns 7 hours ago
While the whole country can breathe a sigh of relief that Senzo’s alleged murderers are finally in court, there are more than enough reasons to be pessimistic about the final outcome of the case.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Kelly Khumalo does not know any of the suspects, says her lawyer
Personal Finance Holiday plans: what if you book and have to self-isolate or quarantine?
Motoring News Petrol price relief ahead of holidays
Environment Everybody generates wastes. How hazardous is yours?
Business News Municipalities still owe Eskom R31.5bn as debt grows