Who’s the dumbass, Minister?

Columns 3 hours ago

Thanks to Comrade Tito’s medium-term budget speech, we know that money for SA Air-ways (SAA) will come out of many humanitarian budgets, like the R224 million slashed from the HIV, TB, malaria and community outreach grant; school infrastructure (R336 million) and emergency housing grant (R273 million).

Brendan Seery
02 Nov 2020
05:00:25 AM
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Moneyweb

Dear Minister Gordhan (I will not call you Pravin, because, your ego being bigger than SAA’s debt, I don’t want a dressing down): Firstly, let me recommend a little piece of paradise just outside Vaalwater in Limpopo. You may sit there with your gin and tonic (or Blue Label – whatever Cabinet’s choice of tipple is these days) and see the sun sink gloriously over the endless Waterberg bosveld. You feel all is well with the world. That’s where we were last week when you rather tetchily said that everyone who is opposed to another South African Airways bailout is...

