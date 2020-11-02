Who’s the dumbass, Minister?Columns 3 hours ago
Thanks to Comrade Tito’s medium-term budget speech, we know that money for SA Air-ways (SAA) will come out of many humanitarian budgets, like the R224 million slashed from the HIV, TB, malaria and community outreach grant; school infrastructure (R336 million) and emergency housing grant (R273 million).
