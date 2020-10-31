Orchids and onions: Dove gets a beautiful Orchid for great advertising

PREMIUM!
Orchids and onions: Dove gets a beautiful Orchid for great advertisingColumns 3 hours ago
Less clever, I have to say, was using the results of a survey of just 232 women to proclaim loudly, that ‘89% of South African women would recommend Dove anti-perspirant’.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’
Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst
Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report
State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’