Predator politics prevails

PREMIUM!
Predator politics prevailsColumns 3 hours ago
It’s the focus on the state’s harassment and abuse of an individual and his family that makes Predator Politics important.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’
Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst
Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report
State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’