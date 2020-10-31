 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Predator politics prevails

Columns 3 hours ago

It’s the focus on the state’s harassment and abuse of an individual and his family that makes Predator Politics important.

William Saunderson-Meyer
31 Oct 2020
04:57:25 AM
PREMIUM!
Predator politics prevails

African National Congress (ANC) flag. Picture: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

Corruption seems a relatively benign crime. When everyone is the victim – as is the case with state looting – no one is the victim. Sure, we know that we are in theory each made incrementally poorer with every act of illegal enrichment perpetrated by a crooked officialdom and the political elite. But at least, we rationalise, this is not the abrupt violence of a knife to the throat in a back alley, the gut-churning horror of waking at 3am to realise that despite one’s best precautions, there is a gun to one’s head. With state corruption, the individual’s loss...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.