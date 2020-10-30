 
 
Emulating Juju is so liberating

I know exactly how free and alive Juju feels every time his Economic Freedom Fighters disrupts a sitting of parliament.

Dirk Lotriet
30 Oct 2020
05:02:06 AM
Emulating Juju is so liberating

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a press conference, September 5, 2019. Picture: Twitter (@EFFSouthAfrica)

Last night, our complex held a Zoom meeting to vote on proposed new conduct rules and the lovely Snapdragon and I combined our remarkable talents for picking fights to oppose rules in general. I’m sure our neighbours think we’re infantile, but we had a ball. Just call me suburban Julius in future. And Snapdragon can be Floidette. This story has history. A specialist suggested cannabis oil to an epilepsy sufferer in our complex and he was delighted with the results. Then he planted a cannabis pharmacy in his back yard. The trustees didn’t like this, but he enlisted an attorney...

