Blight on Cyril’s presidency

Columns 1 min ago

Where things become a bit tricky is Ramaphosa spending much time balancing party national conference resolutions with government policy.

Brian Sokutu
29 Oct 2020
05:01:41 AM
PREMIUM!
Blight on Cyril's presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa presenting the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to a Joint Hybrid Sitting of Parliament. Kopano Tlape/GCIS

In his book, The Hardest Job in the World: The American Presidency, New York Times best-selling author John Dickerson examines the leadership styles of those occupying the highest office in the United States. Delving into the past and present, Dickerson – correspondent for 60 Minutes and CBS News senior political analyst – takes a look at the American presidency of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D Roosevelt, Dwight D Eisenhower, Lyndon B Johnson, Ronald Reagan, George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, discussing the complexities of the job, need for re-evaluation, how a president is chosen and what is...

