 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

A call I will not support

Columns 57 seconds ago

Do not dare try to divide our unity in our stand against all forms of gender-based violence by basing it on race.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
29 Oct 2020
05:02:38 AM
PREMIUM!
A call I will not support

Katlego Maboe

Lo and behold, the black man has found his voice. I blinked more than once when I received a link to sign a petition to compel a certain insurance company and production house to reinstate their brand ambassador embroiled in allegations of cheating and abuse. While nothing has been proven, these are veiled attempts to invoke solidarity “with one of our own”. No! I go against all injustices and am in the corner of the vulnerable, the disenfranchised, the meek and the ones who may have temporarily lost their vote. I am a voice one can be sure will shout...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Watch live: Tito Mboweni delivers Medium-Term Budget

Courts ‘At no stage’ did cop provoke Malema or Ndlozi in assault case, court hears

Courts Watch live: Malema, Ndlozi in court for day one of assault trial

Breaking News Ramaphosa self-quarantines after Covid-19 exposure at function

Business News E-tolls here to stay and road users expected to pay – Sanral


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.