Senzo: Why is justice delivered so late

Columns 1 min ago

In simple cases, achieving this is significantly easier; evidence is there, accused confesses and witness corroborates, no counter narrative and all things proven an a matter of hours…lekker. In law, we call that a sitter.

Richard Anthony Chemaly
28 Oct 2020
05:02:59 AM
Five men accused of being involved in the murder of Meyiwa appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning. This follows their dramatic arrests on the sixth anniversary of Meyiwa’s death. Picture: Neil McCartney

Six years it’s taken to get us to this point of 5 arrests and the acknowledgement of a masterminded hit. Was there suddenly new evidence? Did somebody just wake up? Did Afriforum have a breakthrough…or maybe the police? Why did it take so long? Justice delayed is justice denied they say. It would make little sense for a person who would rather have justice than be told, sorry, our services expire but even so, it does ring true when delays cause pragmatic problems. Evidence could be lost to time, witnesses could die and so too could victims and those accused...

