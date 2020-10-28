 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Can Tito tame that hippo?

Columns 16 seconds ago

SA’s labour law set-up is not conducive to economic growth. A more flexible labour market is essential if this country is to succeed.

Martin Williams
28 Oct 2020
04:59:53 AM
PREMIUM!
Can Tito tame that hippo?

Frank talk: South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. AFP/RODGER BOSCH

Given the unpredictability of Covid-19, today’s medium-term budget policy statement will involve more guesswork than usual. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has no idea whether there will be second, third or fourth waves of infections. Nor can he know how the national coronavirus command council will respond. Calculations made for the pre-Covid February budget and June’s supplementary budget are out of date. Forecasts today about the budget deficit, revenue shortfall and economic contraction will be revised. However, we know the government is running out of (taxpayers’) money. In February and June, Mboweni touted a debt consolidation plan to close the hippo-jawlike...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Update: Move to Lockdown Level 3 ‘simply not true’ Ramaphosa says

News Update Gayton and Kenny ‘not to blame’ for abandoned Riverlea mine

Politics Zondo’s a crook, says irate Juju

Covid-19 SA simply cannot afford another hard lockdown, warns professor

Science Moon richer in water than once thought


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.