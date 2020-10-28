 
 
Real saints in flesh and blood

Columns 2 mins ago

Let’s face it, religions have some quirky tenets. They cause my sparse brain cells to jump around like popcorn on a hot stove. Like canonising. Sounds like warlike weaponry.

Cliff Buchler
28 Oct 2020
05:01:42 AM
Picture: iStock

No, it’s when popes confer sainthood on selected priests and members after their death for having done exceptionally good work on earth. Why the waiting? Sainthood given to a corpse? And lately without their bones, as some priests have their bodies mixed with compost (called human composting). Saintly biodegradable skeletons? Canonising would only cause a dust storm. Oops. But the idea of posthumously rewarding some good soul had me thinking: to whom would I show appreciation for stout efforts while still alive? Somebody supportive, had a strong influence, and helped make this world a better place. My mother-in-law, who deserved...

