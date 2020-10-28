Real saints in flesh and blood

PREMIUM!
Real saints in flesh and bloodColumns 2 mins ago
Let’s face it, religions have some quirky tenets. They cause my sparse brain cells to jump around like popcorn on a hot stove. Like canonising. Sounds like warlike weaponry.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Update: Move to Lockdown Level 3 ‘simply not true’ Ramaphosa says
News Update Gayton and Kenny ‘not to blame’ for abandoned Riverlea mine
Politics Zondo’s a crook, says irate Juju
Covid-19 SA simply cannot afford another hard lockdown, warns professor
Science Moon richer in water than once thought