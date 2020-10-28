Real saints in flesh and blood

No, it’s when popes confer sainthood on selected priests and members after their death for having done exceptionally good work on earth. Why the waiting? Sainthood given to a corpse? And lately without their bones, as some priests have their bodies mixed with compost (called human composting). Saintly biodegradable skeletons? Canonising would only cause a dust storm. Oops. But the idea of posthumously rewarding some good soul had me thinking: to whom would I show appreciation for stout efforts while still alive? Somebody supportive, had a strong influence, and helped make this world a better place. My mother-in-law, who deserved...

No, it’s when popes confer sainthood on selected priests and members after their death for having done exceptionally good work on earth. Why the waiting? Sainthood given to a corpse? And lately without their bones, as some priests have their bodies mixed with compost (called human composting). Saintly biodegradable skeletons? Canonising would only cause a dust storm. Oops.

But the idea of posthumously rewarding some good soul had me thinking: to whom would I show appreciation for stout efforts while still alive? Somebody supportive, had a strong influence, and helped make this world a better place.

My mother-in-law, who deserved to be shot, oops, sorry – again it’s that word causing confusion. I mean canonised. Tienie was a remarkable woman. She not only had me to contend with, and bring up her own four children under trying circumstances, she also looked after four young brothers, mountain goats from the Cape seeking jobs on the gold mines in Gauteng.

No proper plumbing and bathroom facilities, so she had to prepare their bath by heating buckets of water on the stove and pour the boiling contents into a portable aluminium bath. Nightly this had to be dragged out and emptied into the outside drain after bathing.

The goats all turned out big achievers, and always acknowledged Tienie’s sacrificial contribution, calling her “our own mother Teresa”. To crown it all, she became the first woman manager of the then OK Bazaars, controlling her staff with an iron, but fair, fist.

Internal stock shortages were few, because instead of calling the cops, she summoned the thieves into her office, had them bend over her desk and walloped them with a kweperlat. Sure, she was a religious person, but never flaunted her beliefs.

She simply lived a life of loving and giving. And never judged other religions, as church people are too often prone to do. Knowing her the way she was, she would’ve refused the papal reward – before and after death.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.