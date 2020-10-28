 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Bloody hell, words fail me

Columns 22 seconds ago

I saw an unusual advert on Twitter last week. It was by Tampax: ‘Fact: Not all women have periods. Also a fact: Not all people with periods are women. Let’s celebrate the diversity of all people who bleed!’

Ben Trovato
28 Oct 2020
04:58:56 AM
PREMIUM!
Bloody hell, words fail me

I couldn’t agree more. I count myself among a wide range of people in South Africa who bleed, mostly from injuries sustained on Friday nights. What do we do? We insert a tampon into the bullet hole or stab wound and we carry on drinking. No mess, no fuss. Thanks, Tampax! Ah, words. I remember a time when we could safely deploy them in conversations, secure in the knowledge that their meanings and definitions had been nailed down aeons ago and printed in dictionaries for all to see. There would be no quibbling, unless you were playing Scrabble. Now, conversations...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Update: Move to Lockdown Level 3 ‘simply not true’ Ramaphosa says

News Update Gayton and Kenny ‘not to blame’ for abandoned Riverlea mine

Politics Zondo’s a crook, says irate Juju

Covid-19 SA simply cannot afford another hard lockdown, warns professor

Science Moon richer in water than once thought


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.