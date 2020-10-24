 
 
Tangled up in divorce law

Columns

Lives of high-profile public figures are put on lurid display through affidavits and court testimony but everyone has to pretend publicly they don’t know exactly who the dramatis personae are.

William Saunderson-Meyer
24 Oct 2020
04:59:08 AM
Tangled up in divorce law

3 August 2008. South Africa. Gauteng. Former South African president and freedom fighter Nelson Mandela celebrates his 90th birthday with president Thabo Mbeki and ANC president Jacob Zuma at Loftus Stadium. Gallo Images

Ah, the contortions the press must go through to remain on the right side of the law. In South Africa, the media is legally not allowed to name separating parties. Presumably, this is to shield the children. Admirable though the intentions, it also presents us with the occasional absurdity where the lives of high-profile public figures are put on lurid display through affidavits and court testimony, but everyone has to pretend publicly they don’t know exactly who the dramatis personae are. More occasionally, it means stunning sworn testimony containing allegations of scandalous or criminal behaviour against a famous spouse is...

