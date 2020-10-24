Orchids and onions: Sky’s not the limit, it’s ‘the baseline’ for VW’s T-Roc ad

Great advertising, it has been known for decades, is that which tells a story … one which embraces a basic human truth. Often, brands partner with prominent people to tell their stories and bask in the halo of that person’s success. That’s why there are so many “brand ambassadors” out there. While many work well, the concept itself has been devalued in recent times by the arrival of the “influencer” – generally pretty, but air-headed, with a massive social media following. There are times, though, when a brand tells a real story, and comes up not only with an absorbing...

There are times, though, when a brand tells a real story, and comes up not only with an absorbing tale, but also helps educate people – all while aligning that person’s virtues with its own. Such is the case in a series of extraordinary mini movies by Volkswagen SA and its agency, Ogilvy Cape Town, to launch #TheDrivetoDefy campaign for the tough little SUV, the T-Roc.

The first in the series features Major Mandisa Mfeka – callsign “Comet” – the first black female combat pilot in the SA Air Force. The mini movie is reminiscent of GI Jane, the 1993 Ridley Scott film starring Demi Moore, in which the trials of a woman, trying for a position in an elite US Navy reconnaissance team are detailed.

In much the same way, the #TheDrivetoDefy feature on Mfeka tells the story of how she always wanted to fly and how she overcame the obstacles in her way to achieve her dream. These ranged from family who doubted her, to the macho culture of the “fly boy” society, which believes there is a reason it is called the “cockpit”.

Unlike GI Jane, though, this depiction doesn’t stray into the cringeworthy (Moore won a “Razzie” for the Worst Actress of the Year). All in all, Mfeka’s success is testament to the triumph of the human spirit and the value of determination and focus. The pilot herself has a favourite saying – that, for her, the sky is not the limit, the “sky is the baseline”.

All the while, the subtle message of the T-Roc – many of which will be bought by women – is drive to defy the conventions; it is, plainly, not a vehicle to be laughed at or laughed off. Even if you are not in the market for a T-Roc, you will still find entertainment – and not a little education – in Mfeka’s story.

There are a number of others coming up in the series, VW saying the next will be the story of Kitty Phetla, who transcended cultural barriers in becoming the first black ballerina to dance The Dying Swan in Russia at a time when ballet was conservative, and in so doing transformed the industry.

The execution of the story is wonderful, with top-notch production values – a tribute to a team working in a number of different places during lockdown.

As mini movies, the stories move VW into the realm of brand-as-content producer – and in a positive way, which acknowledges that advertising and marketing, as well as the channels they utilise are changing, with or without Covid-19. So Orchids to VW SA, Ogilvy Cape Town and director Fausto Becatti of Bioscope Films.

I look forward to the rest of the series.

One of the interesting side-effects of the Covid-19 crisis has been that, because money is tight for many businesses, there is a lot of rethinking going on when it comes to the marketing spend.

Normally, the rule is that in a crisis, you don’t stop or reduce your advertising. That way you lose market share.

However, some cash-strapped businesses are realising that, when it comes to creative input, they have some decent in-house talent. That’s what Attorney Alliance did when they needed to get out the message that they offer legal assistance on the phone or video for just R10 a minute … fractions of what a face to face with a lawyer in an office will cost.

One of the shareholders is former copywriter Khaya Dlanga, who dusted off his creative keyboard and came up with a simple message, easy to understand and pitched in a light, humorous way, about the importance of getting a will for yourself. As Nicole Louw from Attorneys Alliance told me, Khaya did the copy writing and art direction (if you can call downloading a template from the Apple Store art direction, she added).

I love that self-deprecating attitude and it gives me the sense they have a bit of fun doing what they’re doing and offer great legal value for money. For getting across the message – which went out on social media – they get an Orchid for refreshing marketing.

What is it with the Covid-19 awareness messages being pumped out in the vernacular to everybody, regardless of their home language?

There is no indication of where it is coming from, other than “Covid-19”. One assumes the only institution with money to throw around would be the government and, while I am not in principle opposed to such public service announcements, it galls me that they’re done in such an inefficient manner … and that someone is making a fortune out of it.

It’s also a case study in the power of the new digital world … to piss you off. So, Dr Zweli Mkhize, I’m afraid, you’re the obvious recipient for this Onion.

