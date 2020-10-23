 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Government to blame for lives lost on Moloto Road

Columns 1 hour ago

The Moloto Road Corridor pipe dream is a crystal-clear example of how the ANC uses people during elections and forgets about them once they are back in power

Sipho Mabena
23 Oct 2020
04:59:39 AM
PREMIUM!
Government to blame for lives lost on Moloto Road

A rescue worker on the scene where six people died after a bus and truck collided along Moloto road on Monday. Picture: Supplied by Netcare 911

The R753, or Moloto Road, the only link between Pretoria in Gauteng and the former KwaNdebele homeland in Mpumalanga, is both a blessing and a curse, hence it earned the moniker of the “Killer Road”. The regional route connects Pretoria with Marble Hall, via KwaMhlanga and Siyabuswa. Just after it passes through Moloto, the Gauteng-Mpumalanga border, the entire route is known as the Moloto Road. Used by an estimated 60,000 commuters daily, the Moloto Road stretches over 160km and spans three provinces – Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. But it has been a source of economic activity and misery for the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.