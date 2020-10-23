 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Beware the whataboutists

Columns 1 hour ago

The fact that the NPA is yet to prefer charges against individual or corporate citizen Y does not mean that the prosecution of individual or corporate citizen X is illegitimate or unwarranted.

Mukoni Ratshitanga
23 Oct 2020
05:00:25 AM
PREMIUM!
Beware the whataboutists

Steinhoff. Picture: Supplied

One of the principal proclamations of the Freedom Charter is that “all shall be equal before the law.” Article seven of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted seven years before the Charter in 1948 had similarly asserted that: “All are equal before the law and are entitled without any discrimination to equal protection of the law. All are entitled to equal protection against any discrimination in violation of this declaration and against any incitement to such discrimination.” This perspective signalled the ascendancy of a progressive outlook over barbarous notions of a caste system in which race, class, gender, religion...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.