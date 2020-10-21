 
 
EFF probe is a game-changer

Columns

A clearer picture of EFF corruption would help settle arguments about their suitability as coalition partners. Prevailing wisdom says coalition is the only way a future South Africa can be governed.

Martin Williams
21 Oct 2020
04:59:06 AM
Julius Malema addresses the media. Pictures: Tracy Lee Stark

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is changing the political landscape by investigating Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu and family members. Until now, state capture has been portrayed as an ANC show, starring former president Jacob Zuma and the Guptas. Zuma and the Guptas were indeed central to former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s 2016 report, A State of Capture, which led to the establishment of the Zondo commission. But the ANC is not the only party using political influence to plunder South African taxpayers’ money. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders are accused of similar conduct. Proper airing of the allegations...

