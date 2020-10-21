Time to tie Malema’s tongue

Julius Malema is a total misfit and doesn’t belong in our civilised society. His imbecilic and racist ranting and ravings in Senekal showed him as he has always been – and he’ll never change. He’s good at one thing: spotting opportunities allowing him some traction. Like the lone white farmer who stupidly went bossies. The man, obviously frustrated and angry with the ongoing farm murders, did in no way represent the majority of the farming community. Malema’s untimely intervention came when talks between farmers of all hues, law enforcement agencies and other associated institutions were on a sound footing with...

Julius Malema is a total misfit and doesn’t belong in our civilised society. His imbecilic and racist ranting and ravings in Senekal showed him as he has always been – and he’ll never change.

He’s good at one thing: spotting opportunities allowing him some traction. Like the lone white farmer who stupidly went bossies. The man, obviously frustrated and angry with the ongoing farm murders, did in no way represent the majority of the farming community.

Malema’s untimely intervention came when talks between farmers of all hues, law enforcement agencies and other associated institutions were on a sound footing with probable and sustainable solutions to a problem that was out of control. All participants, including farm workers who were interviewed by the media, stressed that race had nothing to do with it.

Farmers were under threat from criminal elements intent to rob, maim and murder. Some refer to it as a “third force” with an even more sinister motive.

One of Malema’s closing remarks sums up his take, “this is not the revolution – it’s only the start”, presupposing his pursuance to cause instability in a country already under the cosh. If this is not war talk, what is? If this is not inciting, what is? If this is not racism, what is? So why is he still off the hook? Where are the humanists quick to nail far less infringements by the lower rung?

After Friday’s diatribe, Malema should have been escorted off the stage and whipped off to the nearest police station and charged. If the Democratic Alliance’s John Steenhuisen had done the same thing, he would’ve faced the full might of the law.

Malema’s presence was the last thing the people of Senekal wanted. In one foul swoop, he turned the occasion on its head, the ill-effects of which will reverberate and influence further talks. I have a strong feeling that Malema doesn’t represent all his one million supporters.

They should seriously think of shafting him. He’s not only an embarrassment to them, but a danger to the country at large. His dumb tongue must be tied before continuing to spew poisonous garbage.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.