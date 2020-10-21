 
 
Time to tie Malema’s tongue

Columns

After Friday’s diatribe, Malema should have been escorted off the stage and whipped off to the nearest police station and charged.

Cliff Buchler
21 Oct 2020
05:01:41 AM
Julius Malema in court at the Randburg Magistrate's Court as he and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi face charges of Assault against a police officer, 13 October 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Julius Malema is a total misfit and doesn’t belong in our civilised society. His imbecilic and racist ranting and ravings in Senekal showed him as he has always been – and he’ll never change. He’s good at one thing: spotting opportunities allowing him some traction. Like the lone white farmer who stupidly went bossies. The man, obviously frustrated and angry with the ongoing farm murders, did in no way represent the majority of the farming community. Malema’s untimely intervention came when talks between farmers of all hues, law enforcement agencies and other associated institutions were on a sound footing with...

