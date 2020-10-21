 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

About cutting the hair of the dog

Columns 60 mins ago

The degree to which men allow themselves to go to seed during catastrophic events like marriage and pandemics is astounding.

Ben Trovato
21 Oct 2020
05:00:40 AM
PREMIUM!
About cutting the hair of the dog

I have friends who went from being robust men with nimble minds to bloated wrecks with broken brains within just a few weeks of lockdown. Their wives seemed fine. I thought I had been keeping it together rather nicely. When you live alone, there is nobody around to disabuse you of any delusions. Friends don’t care. As long as you’re not dead and have cold beer, they don’t mind what condition you’re in. Last week, I made the mistake of glancing at my reflection in the fridge door of a bottle store in Durban, where I am currently vacationing. I...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.